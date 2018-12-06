Canyon firetruck ready to help stranded drivers during winter storm

Brush 2 is ready to help stranded drivers this winter storm (Source: Canyon Fire Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 6, 2018 at 2:46 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 2:46 PM

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - The Canyon Fire Department is ready for the upcoming winter storm.

The fire department has a truck designed specifically with a removable water tank so firefighters can rescue drivers stranded during snow storms or floods.

Brush 2 is ready to go for this weekend’s storm.

A brief period of sleet and spotty freezing rain is expected on Friday afternoon. The precipitation will turn into sow on Friday night, with totals of three to five inches expected.

We are in First Alert mode and will provide frequent updates throughout the evolution of the storm.

