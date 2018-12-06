Business/event closing and cancellations due to winter storm

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, sleet and some snow this weekend.
Some businesses, churches and events have been cancelled or rescheduled due to the storm.
Pathpoint Fellowship Church has cancelled their 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 9.
The church will still have an 11:00 a.m. service.
The annual Boys Ranch Christmas lights contest has been rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 13.
Each year, students living at Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch decorate their group homes with lights and decorations.
On Dec. 13, you can view decorations at campus homes from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Fritch’s Christmas Light Parade has been cancelled.
The parade was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 8 at 6:00 p.m.
Officials say the parade will not be rescheduled.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.