‘Black Tie Affair’ gala benefiting Northside Toy Drive
Black tie attire is strongly encouraged.
By Jacob Helker | December 6, 2018 at 9:56 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 9:56 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Residents around the Panhandle interested in an evening out can attend Northside Toy Drive’s Black Tie Affair gala on Dec. 14.

The evening will include a buffet dinner, along with cocktails and casino games for all who attend.

Live music will be provided by The Inspiration Band.

Admission is an unwrapped toy, to be used in the Northside Toy Drive.

Posted by Northside Toy Drive on Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Donations, however, are also accepted.

The gala will kick off at 7:00 p.m. and continue until 12:00 a.m.

