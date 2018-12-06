‘Black Tie Affair’ gala benefiting Northside Toy Drive

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Residents around the Panhandle interested in an evening out can attend Northside Toy Drive’s Black Tie Affair gala on Dec. 14.
The evening will include a buffet dinner, along with cocktails and casino games for all who attend.
Live music will be provided by The Inspiration Band.
Admission is an unwrapped toy, to be used in the Northside Toy Drive.
Donations, however, are also accepted.
The gala will kick off at 7:00 p.m. and continue until 12:00 a.m.
