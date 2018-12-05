Warmest day of the week, but winter weather is on the way

It’s a chilly start to the morning with temps feeling in the teens. Skies are going to be mostly sunny today with afternoon temps warming back into the 50′s. Winds will pick up throughout the day with winds gusting up to 30 mph. Our next cold front moves through into Thursday with temps dropping back into the 30′s. Friday into Saturday will bring our next round of winter weather. Rain freezing, rain and snow are all possible starting Friday morning into Saturday morning. Make sure to sty tuned to the forecast for the latest details.