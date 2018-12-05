Trump task force recommends ways to boost Postal Service

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, boxes for sorted mail are stacked at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. A task force created by President Donald Trump to evaluate ways to stem billions of dollars in losses at the U.S. Postal Service is suggesting a range of options, including proposals that could significantly boost the cost of sending non-essential mail. The report recommended that the Postal Service develop a new pricing model that would remove current price caps and charge market-based prices for both mail and packages that were not deemed to be “essential postal services.”. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) (Nati Harnik)