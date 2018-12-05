Teen who killed parents sentenced to 40 years

Andrea Balcer listens to testimony during the sentencing hearing for killing her parents, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta, Maine. Balcer was 17 at the time of the Oct. 31, 2016, stabbings at their Winthrop home. The teenager told a police dispatcher that she "snapped" on the night of the stabbings. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty)