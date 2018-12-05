Senators say they've met threshold for criminal justice vote

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks as Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Supporters of a criminal justice bill say they have met the threshold set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for getting a vote. Grassley said he now has support for the legislation from more than half of the Republicans in the chamber. Democratic leaders said support on their side is "overwhelming." If true, their projections mean at least two-thirds of the Senate would vote for the bill. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File) (Andrew Harnik)