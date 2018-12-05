Michael Martin Murphy to perform at Cowboy Christmas Ball

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Kwahadi Museum will host this year’s Cowboy Christmas Ball Concert with a special guest performer on Monday, Dec. 10.
You’re invited to come out to the museum at 7:00 p.m. to see Michael Martin Murphy perform with the Rio Grande Band.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling (806) 335-3175.
General seating is $35 and front section tickets are $45.
You can also purchase another $30 ticket for a VIP dinner with Murphy and the band.
All proceeds from the ball benefit the Kwahadi Museum.
