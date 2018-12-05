FIRST ALERT: Parts of the area could see several inches of snow, slick roads and power outages possible

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - We continue to track the combination of a strong cold front followed by a wet upper level system that will lead to winter storm conditions by Friday.
Colder air arrives tomorrow, but the precipitation is expected to begin Friday morning in the SW part of our area before shifting across all of our area by late Friday.
Early indications are that a mix of freezing rain and sleet will take place through Friday afternoon with the potential for a glaze of ice, especially in the southern counties of our area.
By Friday night, the activity is expected to transition to snow and intensify during the overnight hours leading into Saturday morning.
There appears to be the potential for a few to several inches of snow by Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of our area and will likely be upgraded to a Warning tomorrow.
As the system gets nearer we will have a better indication of storm specifics such as detailed ice and snow accumulation amounts.
We are in First Alert mode and will provide frequent updates throughout the evolution of the storm.
