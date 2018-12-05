Day 3 of Together We Can Food Drive focuses on canned goods

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Today marks day three of our Together We Can Food Drive, and we need your help to reach our goal.
Volunteers are working to collect $200,000 and 150,000 pounds of food for the High Plains Food Bank by this Saturday, December 8th.
This is a large goal, but one they see necessary to help serve neighbors and friends in need.
“Everyday we meet people that are on the streets, whether they’re homeless or just in a really hard place,” said Director of No Boundaries Amarillo, Traci Rogers. “Because of the donations that come into the food bank, we’re able to provide food and nourishment for these families.”
No Boundaries works to stop human trafficking and its many effects it can have on individuals, families and the community.
“It’s amazing to see the many blessings that come from donations from the food bank," said Rogers.
Remember, you can donate at any United Supermarkets or Market Street through the end of the week.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.