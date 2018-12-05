Canyon ISD $196M bond to go towards school renovations, building new career and technology academy

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - With more than 68 percent in favor of the bond, Canyon ISD is excited that their $196 million bond will be used to enhance their students' education.
“We are committed to being wise with the funds that they have entrusted to us," said Member of the Board of Trustees for Canyon ISD Linda Hinders. "We feel like we presented the facts. They came on board with us with the same vision, and can see just all the possibilities for CISD. We are so appreciative.”
The district is beginning to put plans in motion starting now so it can complete the projects by 2022.
“Safety and security is a big part of what we do and all the new buildings as wells renovations,” said Superintendent of Canyon ISD Dr. Flusche.
One of the major projects is building a new high school. The district is tailoring the high school to their students needs and expects it to be completed by August 2022.
“We can get serious about looking at. Okay, what are the needs of the high school in today’s modern world, the needs in the industry here to make sure that our high schools are accommodating kids to either go into the workforce, go into higher education and make sure that they have the skills that they need," said Dr. Flusche. “But, we are going to look at those spaces and the design of that take a whole year and then the construction after we design it. With a lot of students and teacher feedback will be in place so well have it open in August 2022.”
This upcoming year the district will focus on the renovations of Canyon Intermediate School, Canyon Junior High School and Sundown Lane Elementary School, as well as building a new career and technology academy.
The academy will focus on cosmetology, health sciences, construction, technology and culinary arts.
Below is a timeline for how the district will utilize the bond money to complete these projects:
- Award CMAR for renovations to CIS, CJHS and SDL
- Release CSP for CTE Academy
- Award bid for fiber
- Renovations to SDL, CJH, CIS, manufacturing expansion, baseball/softball complex updates and CTE academy.
- Complete dark fiber
- Open new elementary
- Complete renovations to Kimbrough Stadium
- Open new elementary
- Complete Randall High/Randall Junior High renovations
- Open new high school
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.