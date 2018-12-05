Canyon ISD $196M bond to go towards school renovations, building new career and technology academy

“We can get serious about looking at. Okay, what are the needs of the high school in today’s modern world, the needs in the industry here to make sure that our high schools are accommodating kids to either go into the workforce, go into higher education and make sure that they have the skills that they need," said Dr. Flusche. “But, we are going to look at those spaces and the design of that take a whole year and then the construction after we design it. With a lot of students and teacher feedback will be in place so well have it open in August 2022.”