Amarillo police investigating after 8 card skimmers found at gas station

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after eight card skimmers were found at a gas station.
On Nov. 26, a manager at the Murphy’s gas station at Walmart on Georgia was replacing receipt paper when police say she found a card skimmer at a pump. The manager found seven more skimmers at the gas station as well.
Police say reports are coming in from people who used their debit or credit cards at the pumps on or before Nov. 26.
If you used a card at that gas station around that time and notice any unusual charges to your account, you can report it to the Amarillo Police Department.
