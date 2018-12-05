Amarillo fire crews to conduct prescribed burn on Dec. 6

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Residents near Loop 335 who see smoke on Thursday should not be alarmed.
The Amarillo Fire Department is conducting a prescribed burn near Randall County Fire Station 1 at 1111 E Loop 335 on Dec. 6.
The burn is part of a class taught by AFD and other agencies to improve preparedness against types of wildfire that are unique to our area.
Crews are beginning the burn when weather conditions permit, so the exact start time of the burn is not specified.
