Water meters in Clarendon to be replaced within the next few weeks

CLARENDON, TX (KFDA) - The City of Clarendon has started replacing residential and commercial water meters.
The contract term is 150 days, but the city expects all meter replacements to be completed within the next 45 days.
“What we’ll be doing is that we’ll be replacing all of the existing water meters with a newer style radio read meter that’s much more accurate, non-metallic-like style meter," said City Administrator of Clarendon David Dockery. "It is much more accurate to record the amount of water that passes through the meter and it captures a lot of information for us to be able to share with our customers about the water use.”
Each meter replacement will disrupt water services. However, larger meters will have a maximum of two hour disruption, while smaller meters will have up to 30 minutes.
The meter is connected to a radio, which forwards the amount of water used to the city. The new meter will be 1,000 times more sensitive than the previous meters.
“After we are going to have a drive-by reader meter system to where we drive by and the meters will automatically be read by a laptop computer," said City of Clarendon Public Works Director John Molder. “It will improve our reading efficiency instead of taking four or five guys, three or four days to do it. One guy can do it in about three or four hours.”
The UMS crew members will be going door-to-door notifying customers of the water disruption. Contractors will be wearing reflective vests and lime green t-shirts under their jackets.
The pickup trucks will have the UMS logo.
