US urges Europe to impose sanctions on Iran over missiles

A Surface to Air Missile (Sayyad 2C) is displayed with a sign that reads "On Loan Form Saudi Arabia" at the Iranian Materiel Display (IMD) at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The Trump administration accused Iran of stepping up violations of a U.N. ban on arms exports by sending rockets and other weaponry to rebels in Afghanistan and Yemen. The presentation displays weapons and fragments of weapons seized in Afghanistan, Bahrain and Yemen that it said are evidence Iran is a "grave and escalating threat" that must be stopped. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)