Potter Co. Sheriff: Scammers posing as deputies, demanding money

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning those living in the area about a scam that could cost you time and money.
According to Sheriff Brian Thomas, scammers are calling victims and claiming to be Lt. Dougherty or Lt. Donovan with either Potter County or Hart County.
The scammers say the victim has a warrant for arrest and demand money to pay it off.
Sheriff Thomas says the scammers have been known to use harsh or abusive language when confronting victims.
According to the sheriff’s office, these calls should be ended as soon as possible and Potter County will never ask for money to settle a warrant over the phone.
