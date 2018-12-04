Heisman 3: Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins

Tagovailoa's Heisman campaign started the final game of last season, when he came off the bench as a freshman to lead Alabama to a comeback victory in the national championship game against Georgia. His first season as a starter has been as good as advertised, with 3,353 yards passing, 37 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. Tagovailoa would be the third Alabama player to win the Heisman since 2009, but the first quarterback, joining tailbacks Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry.