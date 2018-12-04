First phase of curbside cart collection to roll out in January

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The first phase of the City of Amarillo’s curbside cart program will begin on January 7th.
Residents in phase one will receive the carts on that date with actual pick up beginning the following week.
“Individuals who have dumpsters in their front yards, individuals who may be currently receiving bag collection right now,” said Raymond Lee, Director of Public Works for the City of Amarillo. “Those are the first individuals really in that Pleasant Valley, River Road area that we’ll be addressing with getting carts.”
Before the city expands to the full 12,000 people who will receive these carts, city officials are using phase one to start out small so they can work through any issues with the community.
“In January of this upcoming year, we’re going to roll out to about 2,400 customers,” said Blair Snow, Interim Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Amarillo.
If you physically are unable to roll out your cart, the city will offer a service to do that for you.
If an individual decides to use this service, there is a charge.
“It really depends on the distance,” said Lee. “It’s a formula that’s worked into it. If they give us a call, we’ll go ahead and calculate. Have an employee come out and take a look at it. Let them know what that cost would be.”
Some residents at Monday evening’s meeting discussed concerns about where they will need to place these carts.
“When we roll out the carts, we will be putting X’s where we want those carts located,” said Lee. “If you have an issue or we foresee issues, or as a citizen sees issues, give us a call. We’ll work with you on a case by case scenario.”
To help provide the latest information, the City of Amarillo has created a website curbsidecart.com, where you can search your address to find out how you’ll be affected to find out more about this curbside cart program.
The City of Amarillo will be hosting additional meetings throughout this week and next.
They are as follows:
Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., Avondale Elementary School, 1500 S. Avondale
Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., Lamar Elementary School, 3800 S. Lipscomb
Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., Bivins Elementary School, 1500 S. Fannin
Thursday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., Hillside Christian Church, 3508 N.E. 24th Ave.
