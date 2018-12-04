FIRST ALERT: Snow, icy conditions heading our way this weekend

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for this Friday and Saturday.
A strong cold front will arrive Thursday bringing a return to winter temperatures. This will be followed by an upper level system that will provide moisture and lift as it collides with the colder air.
This will be a system that is characterized by varying temperatures at different levels, and the result will be a mixture of precipitation types starting early Friday.
At this time it appears that freezing rain and sleet will dominate the weather starting early Friday through Friday afternoon.
This will create the potential for very hazardous travel and power outages as ice accumulates.
By Friday evening, the precipitation should transition to snow from northwest to the southeast.
There is the potential for a few to several inches of snow across much of the area from Friday night into mid day Saturday.
It should be emphasized that this is a complicated weather combination and we still have a great deal of uncertainty about details which will become clearer as the storm nears.
We encourage our viewers to begin winter storm preparation but to stay closely tuned for updates over the next couple of days as we enter this First Alert Weather event.
