EU official calls on Kosovo to revoke tariff on Serb goods

Kosovo Serb MP's stand in protest as they refuse to leave the Kosovo parliament building to protest against the 100 percent tax imposed on all goods imported from Serbia, in Pristina, Sunday Dec. 2, 2018. The group said they would express their concern to European Union’s Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn who is scheduled to visit Kosovo upcoming Monday. (AP Photo/Florent Bajrami) (Florent Bajrami)