Downtown Women’s Center Haven House receives community blessing

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Haven House received a blessing from the community with messages of hope and inspiration written on the walls.
“Our volunteers and the community, they could come out and actually put motivational writings on the wall and inspiration for the women,” said DWC Development Director Stephanie Goins. “We wanted to do this so that we can bless our home for the women that are here and women that are coming in the future.”
The Haven House was built in 1913, and the women’s center acquired it in 2007.
As the building deteriorated over time, the center decided to rebuild the space that will be used for administrative offices and a living space for the shelter’s residents.
“We have been extremely blessed to be able to rebuild on the exact same footprint that that house was on, make it a more effective space for our offices and living areas and storage,” said DWC Counselor Connie Clement.
“My hopes, personally, are that we’re just able to really serve our women and love on them,” said Clement. "Show them the love and grace of God through Haven House. "
One woman who moved into the shelter in October when they were tearing down the old house said the rebuild and community support gives her hope.
“Once I got here, I just felt really at home. Like this is where I’m supposed to be,” said shelter resident Katy Howe. “This is a really good place. These women here really look out for you. They help you rebuild your life, because everybody when they get here, they have nothing.”
For information on the Downtown Women’s Center, visit their website or call 806-372-3625.
She has this wish for all women who pass through the doors of the newly constructed Haven House:
“You can do it, that you’re worth it,” said Howe. “It just takes one phone call. It just seems like once you take that first step everything else falls into place.”
The new Haven House is expected to open by the end of January.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.