Dallam, Hartley County 4-H moving into new activity center

DALHART, TX (KFDA) - Dallam and Hartley County 4-H is moving into an old space and creating a new activity center.
The youth development organization has grown to nearly 300 members in six different clubs across the area.
The new facility will be used by three of the clubs that meet in Dalhart.
“We have one room at our office currently that was used for meetings, practices, for projects, for cooking, sewing, food and nutrition, livestock judging, wildlife, all of our 4-H projects took place in one room and it holds about 20,” said Dallam and Hartley County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development Bailee Wright. “Now with the new building, having multiple classrooms, we’ll be able to keep stuff set up and each project will kind of have it’s own room to claim as their own.”
Dallam County donated part of the old Frank Phillips College Dalhart building for 4-H members to use for various meetings and projects.
“We’re currently in the process of painting,” said Wright. “Although it’s a great building and we’re so excited to have it, there’s a lot of cleaning and maintenance that needs to be done before we can use it. We have three rooms that need flooring and we’re trying to finish out our kitchen.”
Right now, the 4-H meeting room is complete, but the rest of the newly acquired space still needs work with the help of community donations.
“We’re still looking for an oven and a stove top and that will really make our kitchen a full-functioning kitchen,” said Wright. “We’re of course looking for donations for paint, it’s requiring quite a bit of paint. Also for donations for flooring for those three rooms that have no flooring.”
“We’re also allowing different businesses and donors to sponsor a room so if there’s anyone that’s interested in maybe sponsoring like our multi-purpose room, or we have a STEM room or the clothing and textiles room, that’s another opportunity for donations,” said Wright.
They’re expected to complete renovations and start using the new activity center in January.
Wright said she believes moving into the new space will serve Dallam and Hartley County 4-H members for years to come.
“This building is going to provide even more room us to grow even further on our enrollment and retain that growth,” she said. “I think it’s really easy sometimes to get growth, but to keep our kids involved and keep them active we have to retain that and continue providing new opportunities and so that building’s going to allow for that.”
For a full list of donation items still needed, visit the Dallam and Hartley County 4-H Facebook page.
You can also call the Texas A&M Agri-Life extension office at 806-244-4434 and ask for Bailee Wright.
