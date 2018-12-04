Dallam, Hartley County 4-H moving into new activity center

“We have one room at our office currently that was used for meetings, practices, for projects, for cooking, sewing, food and nutrition, livestock judging, wildlife, all of our 4-H projects took place in one room and it holds about 20,” said Dallam and Hartley County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development Bailee Wright. “Now with the new building, having multiple classrooms, we’ll be able to keep stuff set up and each project will kind of have it’s own room to claim as their own.”