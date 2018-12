Patchy fog is causing low visibility this morning. Temps are chilly in the 20′s and 30′s with wind chill temps in the 20′s and teens. Afternoon temps will warm into the 40′s and skies will clear turning mostly sunny. Wednesday will be a warmer day with temps in the 50′s. Thursday we cool off into the 30′s.Friday and Saturday will be much colder in the 20′s and 30′s. Rain, snow and freezing rain may be possible Friday into Saturday.