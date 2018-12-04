APD: Missing man’s truck left at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a 55-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday of last week.
Amarillo police are searching for Bruce Sherman. Sherman is a professional truck driver and was supposed to be driving to Colorado.
Police say his truck was left at an Amarillo hotel and Sherman has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, Nov. 27.
Sherman is described as a white male, 5-foot-2, and 195 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.