Together We Can Food Drive kicks off today

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Through our Together We Can Food and Fund Drive, we are working with the High Plains Food Bank to help fight local hunger.
With your help, we would like to collect $200,000.00 and 150,000 pounds of food.
Each day, you’ll hear a local story explaining just how much donations mean to the community.
For example, the Washington Street Family Service Center who partners with the food bank to provide temporary and clothing assistance.
The center was able to serve some 16,000 individuals in 2017, and the need continues to grow.
“Our goal is to give a hand up, people have hard times and we want to be there for them,” said Director Darnel Wassinger.
The center distributes food and clothing to those in need four times a week, including Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
For more information call 352-1442.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.