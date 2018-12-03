Sunray police officer appears in court for charges related to New York double homicide

SODUS, NY (KFDA) - A Sunray police officer accused of conspiracy in connection to the double-homicide of a couple in Sodus, New York appeared in court today.
Bron Bohlar has been arraigned for charges of conspiracy in the second degree., according to our CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York.
Bohlar is accused of helping Timothy Dean rent a vehicle as part of the homicide. His original hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 28 but was moved to today.
Timothy Dean and Charlene Childers appeared in court last week. They have both been indicted on charges related to the shooting of Joshua Niles and his girlfriend Amber Washburn.
Dean is charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of conspiracy.
Childers is charged with murder, as well as conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.