Snow, rain enter end-of-week forecast

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Cold air returns Thursday, and with it the potential for more wet weather.
A strong upper-level system arrives on Friday. Due to the variation of temperatures at different levels in the atmosphere with this storm, we are expecting a mixture of weather conditions and impacts to the area.
Although the timing and track are not quite certain this far out, it looks likely that we may see rain changing to freezing rain and sleet early in the event starting on Friday.
In time, we could see a transition to heavier snow in parts of the area, especially Friday evening into mid day Saturday.
We will need to watch the system closely and provide updates as the picture becomes more clear, but at this time we are gearing up for a significant event and will probably elevate our coverage to a First Alert situation soon.
