Panhandle Paws of Hope creates angel tree for dogs

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Panhandle Paws of Hope has found a unique way for the community to give to the dogs at it's shelter this Christmas.
An angel tree set up at Tractor Supply in Amarillo has the names, pictures and wish lists of the dogs and their specific needs.
“We kind of decided to take a different take on kind of ‘adopting’ the dog this year and shopping for that specific dog versus just buying a bag of dog food and not knowing who it’s going to,” said PPOH volunteer Nicole Mustoe. “They can actually see what dog this is going to this way, kind of like you would shop for an angel tree and pick out a child, you’re shopping for that specific child. This time, you’re shopping for a specific dog.”
“A lot of people come to us during the holidays and say ‘I want to help, but I can’t foster or I can’t adopt right now.’,” said Mustoe. “And so this is one way for people to step in and fulfill a Christmas wish for a dog.”
Those who come into the store are encouraged to shop there for the dog they choose.
Mustoe said they are especially in need of leashes and collars they give to dogs when they are finally adopted.
“When our dogs get adopted, they go home with a brand new collar and a new leash to start their new life,” she said. “And so we run through those pretty quickly with adoptions, and so that’s one of our biggest needs surprisingly as a rescue as well as other things like dog food and harnesses and different items like that that we use with our rescue.”
Other items include metal dog bowls, Clorox wipes and more.
The rescue’s biggest expenses are veterinary costs and even small, everyday items can pile up and become expensive.
“Just the little things can add up on top of those big, huge vet bills,” said Mustoe. “So we decided, ‘Hey, these are easy.’ They’re non-expensive items. It’s something that anybody could add a five dollar collar or five dollar leash onto their purchase and you’re helping an animal that’s going to go to good use. It’s going to help them start their forever life.”
“It will run through Christmas, so you’ve got through December 24th since Christmas Day, they’re closed,” said Mustoe. “But you can shop through there and even probably a few days after you can still come by and pick up any items or donate and they will still contact us and we’ll come pick them up.”
All 25 dogs on the angel tree are available to be fostered or adopted.
For more information on the angel tree and dogs looking for homes this holiday, visit the Panhandle Paws of Hope Facebook page or website.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.