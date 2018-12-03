High School football games moved because of possible weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - With the possibility of severe weather on Friday, all five of our South Plains football teams still in the playoffs will play their games on Thursday.
So here are the updated dates and times for our playoff games for this week:
- Lubbock Cooper vs Wichita Falls Rider – 7 p.m. Thursday at Abilene Christian University (Region Finals)
- Shallowater vs Brock – 7 p.m. Thursday in Sweetwater (Region Finals)
- Abernathy vs Canadian – 7 p.m. Thursday in Amarillo at Dick Bivins Stadium (Region Finals)
- New Deal vs West Texas – 7 p.m. Thursday in Tulia (Region Finals)
- Jayton vs Follett – 6 p.m. Thursday – Highland Park ISD (State Semifinals)
