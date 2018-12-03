Driver cuts woman ‘in half’ with car as she rushes to bank

SPRINGFIELD, MO (RNN) – A Missouri woman is charged with first-degree murder after ramming into a woman and cutting her “in half” in an apparent case of road rage.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that 46-year-old Elizabeth McKeown is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 57-year-old Barbara Foster last month.
A court document says McKeown told officers she was in a hurry to make her car payment at the bank and had gotten annoyed sitting behind Foster’s vehicle in traffic.
She says she ran into Foster’s vehicle “full out” after nudging it. That’s when Foster got out of her car.
“She is just sitting there saying you just hit my car, you are still hitting my car,” witness Jamie Luaces-Adams told KYTV.
The document says McKeown then rammed into Foster when Foster got out to check the damage to her car.
McKeown reportedly told officers she "tricked" Foster and then "slammed into her."
“I am looking behind me, I see this poor woman go underneath this Mustang,” Luaces-Adams said. “And I can’t believe what I am seeing.”
Prosecutors say McKeown then dragged Foster 58 feet before getting into another crash.
McKeown is a former nurse, a wife, a mother, a real estate company employee and someone who struggled with bills and drugs, the News-Leader reported.
McKeown is being held in the Greene County Jail.
