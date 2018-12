We’re waking up to light rain and snow showers this morning mainly across the eastern panhandle. Temps are starting off in the 30′s with winds chills in the 20′s and teens. Showers will end this morning with clearing skies by the afternoon. We gradually warm back into the 50′s by Wednesday. Our next system moves through by the end of the week with temps dropping back into the 30′s. Rain or snow may be possible by the end of the week as well.