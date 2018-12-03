City of Fritch under boil water notice due to main-line break

FRITCH, TX (KFDA) - Due to a main-line break, the City of Fritch is under a boil water notice.
This means residents should boil their water prior to washing their hands or face, brushing teeth or drinking water. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.
Fritch officials say the city plans to have the main line repaired and the lines flushed today. Once that is complete, samples will be taken to the lab for analysis.
Once the city is notified that water meets TCEQ standards, the notice will be lifted.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.