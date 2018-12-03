City of Amarillo to discuss Curbside Cart Program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo residents have the opportunity to learn more about the new curbside cart program this week.
The trash bins will be rolled out to 12,000 homes beginning in January.
According to the city, the program aims to keep neighborhoods clean and decrease the city’s overall trash disposal cost.
You can attend the first public meeting Monday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Elementary.
Upcoming meeting schedule:
Monday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., Pleasant Valley Elementary, 4413 River Road
Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., Avondale Elementary School, 1500 S. Avondale
Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., Lamar Elementary School, 3800 S. Lipscomb
Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., Bivins Elementary School, 1500 S. Fannin
Thursday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., Hillside Christian Church, 3508 N.E. 24th Ave.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.