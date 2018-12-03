Center City of Amarillo and American Quarter Horse Assocation hosting Deck the Herd contest

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association are celebrating the 16th year of the Hoof Prints Project by hosting Deck the Herd.
Hoof Prints horse owners around Amarillo are invited to participate in the Deck the Herd contest by decorating their horse for the holidays.
To enter, send a photo of your decorated horse to Chanette McKibben at chanette@centercity.org.
You can enter the contest now through Thursday, Dec. 6.
Once your horse has been entered, you’ll want to ask your friends and co-workers to “like” the picture of your horse on the Center City of Amarillo Facebook page.
The Hoof Prints Project aims to promote art in public places and raise funds to beautify downtown Amarillo.
For more information on Hoof Prints, call (806) 372-6744.
