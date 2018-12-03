Carson County drug bust nets over 500 pounds of THC concentrate

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is facing federal drug charges after officials say a traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana-based oil.
Around 5:32 a.m. on Nov. 28, a Texas DPS trooper stopped a truck along I-40 for driving on the shoulder of the road.
After speaking to the driver, Joseph Lee Saenz, the trooper suspected criminal activity and asked Saenz for permission to search the truck.
Upon searching the bed of the truck, Texas DPS says the trooper discovered around 14 boxes of THC oil, in excess of 580 pounds.
Saenz was arrested and is being held in the Randall County Jail.
According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Saenz said he was traveling from California to North Carolina.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.