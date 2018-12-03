Amarillo police seeking suspect in attempted bank robbery

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in an early Monday bank robbery attempt.
Around 8:00 a.m., police say a man approached an employee of the Citizen’s Bank in Amarillo and drew a gun.
He then demanded to be let into the bank and given money.
When the employee walked towards the door of the bank, police say the man left on foot toward 42nd Street.
Police describe the suspect as a black or Hispanic man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and carrying a black handgun.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.