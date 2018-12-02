AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Xcel Energy employees worked to provide underprivileged children in our community with Chirstmas presents today.
Xcel Energy’s Annual Toy Run benefits the Eveline Rivers Christmas Project.
Employees used donated funds to buy toys, games, books and more. The items are then boxed to give as gifts.
“You understand each one of us here that come into the workshop have only 2 hands. It brings all those hands together, they touch their boxes, these boxes, these boxes are filled with not only items but the love of the community goes in those boxes. and that’s what we have to share and we couldn’t do it if everybody didn’t come together to do it together,” said Eveline Rivers McCoy.
The Eveline Rivers Christmas Project has close to 7 thousand presents ready to distribute this holiday season.
