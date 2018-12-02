Snow Returns

Rain & Snow showers are already starting to develop across the area. Matter of fact it’s already been snowing with temperatures in the 40s. As we progress through tonight, transition to full snow should take place. Overall this storm doesn’t look too impressive but we will see some light snowfall accumulations. About 1-3″ of snow look possible in the NW & Central areas.
Monday is looking a bit colder with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Expect morning clouds & snow flurries then gradual clearing. Monday night looks partly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s.