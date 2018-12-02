Local organization raises funds for their disability scholarship program

Local organization raises funds for their disability scholarship program
December 1, 2018 at 11:28 PM CST - Updated December 1 at 11:28 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local organization is getting families to compete in order to help others.

Fresh Start of Monroe aims to empower those with disabilities.

The nonprofit hosted a Family Feud Competition to raise funds for their disability scholarship program.

Upcoming Event Schedule:

Collecting toys until to December 8

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

609 S. Jefferson Street, Amarillo, Texas

Toys will be given out December 15th at Cookies with Santa.

Cookies with Santa

Saturday, December 15th

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

612 N. Polk, Amarillo, Texas

Come see Santa and get a free picture taken with Santa. Enjoy milk and cookies and tell Santa what you want for Christmas. Santa will be giving out free gifts to children of all ages.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.