Local organization raises funds for their disability scholarship program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local organization is getting families to compete in order to help others.
Fresh Start of Monroe aims to empower those with disabilities.
The nonprofit hosted a Family Feud Competition to raise funds for their disability scholarship program.
Upcoming Event Schedule:
Collecting toys until to December 8
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
609 S. Jefferson Street, Amarillo, Texas
Toys will be given out December 15th at Cookies with Santa.
Cookies with Santa
Saturday, December 15th
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
612 N. Polk, Amarillo, Texas
Come see Santa and get a free picture taken with Santa. Enjoy milk and cookies and tell Santa what you want for Christmas. Santa will be giving out free gifts to children of all ages.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.