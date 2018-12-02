Funeral services for George H.W. Bush to be held in Washington, DC, Houston

(RNN) - Former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol and be memorialized in Houston before he is buried near his wife and daughter.
The official schedule for the 41st president’s memorial services was released Saturday evening.
After an arrival ceremony in Washington, DC, involving the House and Senate, Bush will lie in state under the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol beginning Monday evening.
The public can pay their respects from 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to 8:45 a.m. ET Wednesday, CNN reports.
Bush’s family and friends will attend a funeral service for the late president at Washington’s National Cathedral on Wednesday, which President Donald Trump has designated a national day of mourning.
The White House announced Saturday that Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, will attend the state funeral, according to the Associated Press.
Following the national ceremonies, Bush will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, where the former president lived and began his career in politics.
A funeral service will be held Thursday morning at the church, which Bush regularly attended with his wife, the former first lady Barbara Bush.
Bush will be interred Thursday evening at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum in College Station, TX. The library lies on the Texas A&M University campus.
Both Bush’s wife Barbara, who died in April, and the couple’s daughter Robin, who died of leukemia as a child, are buried on the library’s grounds.
In lieu of flowers, the Bush family has asked that contributions be made to the George Bush Memorial Fund, which was established to support the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M.
The public has also been invited to honor the former president by participating in a day of service in his memory through the international nonprofit Points of Light, which Bush founded.
More funeral details will be made available via a tribute website for the former president.
