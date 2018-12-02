Foster, adoption families enjoy Buckner Amarillo Christmas event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Buckner Amarillo Christmas event included a lunch, arts and crafts and a visit from Santa.
Regional director for the organization, Cristian Garcia, said their goal is to keep families together and give them a home within the foster and adoption system and events like this are meant to put a face to the kids they help everyday.
“The whole deal is bringing the community together to know what is really needed here and to really put faces to the children that they need to serve and need to be served in these communities,” he said.
“We have Girl Scouts here, we have church members here, we have old foster parents here who are putting decorations up,” said Garcia. “A true community event to support the greater cause of helping kids.”
One woman who went through Buckner Amarillo says she and her husband feel becoming foster parents is a way to contribute to something greater than themselves.
“Fostering has been an awesome experience for us,” said foster mom Whitney Rel. “We don’t have any biological children of our own, so it’s been great to have kiddos in the house, but also feeling that we are providing something that the community needs and that these kiddos need is really important to us as well.”
Rel said it’s their third year attending the Buckner Christmas event which she believes allows foster families to support and connect with one another.
“We feel like it’s really important to connect with other foster families for the community,” she said. “It helps with our support as parents, but then also it helps the other kids just get that socialization and to get to know other kiddos in similar situations.”
Garcia said the event is like a family reunion for all families involved.
“When everybody comes together, it’s just a big family approach and so many people that can just pour into them,” he said.
More than 50 Buckner families showed up to the Christmas lunch.
Kids also received pajamas, books and plush animals as Christmas gifts donated by the community.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.