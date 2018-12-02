Area Lane Closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
As work on the Interstate 40 overlay project continues, please expect the following lane and/or ramp closures at various times throughout the week.
Eastbound I-40 at Avondale and Washington streets for riprap work.
Eastbound I-40 from Soncy Road to Washington Street for guardrail placement.
Westbound I-40 at Crockett and Georgia streets for bridge joint replacement. Depending on the work’s progress, crews could switch to the eastbound side.
To be scheduled: A crash cushion will be installed at the westbound I-40 Georgia Street on-ramp under the Paramount flyover off-ramp. Work will require closing the on-ramp for up to three consecutive days and nights.
Expect various lane closures in both directions on the State Loop (SL) 335 frontage roads between Georgia and Bell streets as the contractor continues work close to the roadway.
On Interstate 40 westbound, the left and center lanes will be closed from Airport Road to Whitaker Road for crack sealing repairs.
On Amarillo Boulevard, watch for various ramp closures around 9th Avenue and Bell Street in the vicinity of the VA Hospital, for crack sealing repairs.
Also on Amarillo Boulevard, watch for lane closures as crews perform patching repairs in both directions from Coulter Street to Hughes Street.
Watch for various lane closures at the intersection of Amarillo Boulevard and Grand Street as crews replace pavement markings.
Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 4 – 6, the right lane of northbound Interstate 27 will be closed at the I-40 interchange 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for painting.
Beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, there will be rolling blockades on I-40 in both directions at Bell Street to allow Xcel Energy to pull power lines across Bell Street. The eastbound to westbound turnaround at Bell Street will also be closed. Please drive with extreme caution in this area or find alternate routes. Work will be completed by 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
