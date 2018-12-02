Amarillo police need help locating missing 13 year old girl

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are requesting help locating a missing girl.
She is identified as Ashley Le and she is an Asian female age 13. Ashley is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
She has black hair and brown eyes and she wears glasses.
She was last seen at her home in the 1000 block of Pikes Peak around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
She snuck out sometime during the night and her mother discovered she was gone around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
Please call 806-378-3038 if you have seen Ashley or know her location.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Amarillo PD detective division.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.