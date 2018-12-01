Wesley Community Center in need of donations for a new playground

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As generations of children have gone through the Wesley Community Center, its playground has remained the same.
Since the 1980s, the Wesley Community Center has had the same playground, which it says is outdated.
The center has been working on making this playground a reality over the past two years.
“We’re hoping, and we’re hoping, and praying that we’re going to raise this money that we need to build in 2019,” said Lucinda Frausto, Children’s Program Director at the Wesley Community Center.
While the center has already received donations, they’re asking for the help of the community.
“Amarillo Wesley Community Center itself has already raised over $80,000. AMBUCS has committed to over $60,000. Our goal is to raise $230,000 by spring of 2019. So, we’re lacking $90,000 in order to reach our goal.” said Liz Alaniz, Executive Director at the Wesley.
The new play area will be broken into two different playgrounds, one for toddlers and one for older kids.
“It’ll be all ADA compliant, so if we have special needs children, the playground will also be able to serve their needs,” said Alaniz.
Although it may just be a playground to some, the center says the growth it can provide for the kids and families is worth every penny.
“It’s so important to provide the highest quality care in a childcare facility. So we think that updating our classrooms, updating our playgrounds, is going to be able to give parents and children more pride in the community center and where they come," said Alaniz.
“I think that’s what we need here, is just to build and make the community center better,” said Frausto. “That’s something the kids love, they love being outside, they love playing. We need that $90,000 to make their dreams come true.”
If you’d like to make a donation to the center’s playground project, you can visit their website, give them a call at (806) 372-7960 or mail your donation to the center at 1615 S Roberts St.
