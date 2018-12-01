Pampa PD raises $5,400 for No-Shave November

PAMPA, TX (KFDA) - The Pampa Police Department locked up their razors for No-Shave November and, by the end of the month, managed to raise $5,400 for cancer research.
The Pampa Police Chief challenged the department to come up with an idea that would enrich the community and strengthen their relationship with the people they serve. Pampa officers said choosing No-Shave November was a no-brainer.
The police department’s goal for No-Shave November was to embrace facial hair and continue to raise funds and awareness for cancer research.
The campaign encouraged the public to donate the money typically spent on shaving and grooming toward education cancer prevention and helping those who battle cancer.
With December right around the corner, officers said the razors will be making bail tonight.
By the end of No-Shave November, Pampa PD brought in $5,400 for the fight against cancer.
The police deparment said some of the guys are happy to finally get to shave, while others are said to see their beards go away.
On December 3, the Pampa Police Department will give the public a chance to vote on who managed to grow the best beard.
