Major downtown projects being funded by parking garage revenue over several years

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A payment plan that's looking at downtown business revenue up to five years from now will be a huge part of funding major downtown projects, like the MPEV.
The City of Amarillo will be paying off debt services for the MPEV and the downtown parking garage using revenue from the parking garage.
This includes a $120,000 parking lease agreement at the garage for the Embassy Suites Hotel.
“Right now, we have some built up cash savings and some HOT tax dollars, that’s the Hotel Occupancy tax dollars that are going towards paying that debt service,” said Finance Director for the City of Amarillo Laura Storrs. “The plan is over the next few years for the parking garage revenues, part from the lease with the hotel and part from the net parking garage revenues to start helping to pay for those debt service payments.”
“That $120,000 that’s coming in in the current year only goes to the parking garage, it doesn’t have to go towards the debt service until next fiscal year,” she said. “As far as the parking garage revenues, just their net revenues, we show that starting to come on beginning in year 2021 and kind of stair stepping in until it’s in a full amount of $425,000 in year 2023.”
The city is anticipating growing business downtown will help get to that full amount.
Storrs said completion of the MPEV, paid on-street parking, and leasing of retail space are all expected to increase the use of the parking garage.
“When those items all come in and are all fully implemented then we anticipate over the next couple of years those net parking garage revenues will start coming into play,” she said. “So the reason they schedules just portions of those dollar amounts from the parking garage coming in in small amounts over the next couple of years and then getting more and more is just giving it a chance for all these projects to get fully implemented and to really start seeing some of their full potential.”
“Lots of projects going on, everything’s on track at this point and time,” said Storrs. “We are in good shape to continue moving forward with the plan that’s in place.”
