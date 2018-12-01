High Plains Food Bank asks hunters to go beyond the blind

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank said a program that’s sometimes forgotten about is in need of more donations.
What some hunters in the Texas Panhandle don’t know, is that their hunting has benefits beyond the blind.
“More than 62 percent of our different food pantries and food partnering agencies are telling us that the hardest thing to access is protein,” said Emily Bell, director of development at the High Plains Food Bank. “That’s especially true in the Texas Panhandle because it’s expensive. It’s expensive to access the ground hamburger meat and the different cuts of meat. So we can often serve canned tuna, canned chicken, protein through beans or peanut butter. While those sources are good for a time, it’s so important to mix in a variety of protein that you’re eating.”
That’s where the Clint & Sons High Plains Hunters Program comes in.
“It is a program that allows hunters to bring deer to us, pay a minimal fee, and then we get the deer processed and get them to the food bank,” said Josh Cook, sales and marketing director at Clint & Sons.
Cook said deer season is currently at its peak, however requirements by Texas Parks and Wildlife may affect how many people bring them their deer.
“This year [Texas Parks and Wildlife is] really kind of stronger enforcing the chronic waste issue," said Cook. “It’s that gray shaded area on the hunters manual map. Which is everything west of 287 all the way from Stratford to Amarillo and then it travels on Highway 60 all the way to the state line. Everything in that area has to be quartered before it leaves that area. Which is overall going to decrease our deer numbers which could in turn decrease the numbers of deer that have the opportunity to get into this program.”
That’s why the High Plains Food Bank is raising awareness about what Bell calls a critical partnership.
“This is one of those programs that the High Plains Food bank really relies on,” said Bell. “We need our community to really respond and bring their game to Clint and Sons, pay that small processing fee and just know it’s going to a good cause to feed families through out pantries.”
So if you’re looking to simply enjoy the hunt, consider donating your deer to the High Plains Food Bank.
“If you have some tags you want to fill, if you want to do some deer management, if you want to get some does off your property some rough bucks or stuff like that- this is a great opportunity to do something with those,” said Cook. “You know if you got too many does, harvest some and let’s get them to the food bank and lets get them to people who could use them.”
You can contact Clint & Sons about the High Plains Hunters program at (806)883-7831.
