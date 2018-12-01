Getting in the holiday spirit: Center City Electric Light Parade ‘lights up’ downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As people line Polk Street to get a glimpse of the Center City Electric Light Parade, they're also getting a feel for the new businesses and growth that fills downtown Amarillo, some seeing the newest additions for the first time.
"The Electric Light Parade has a great impact on our downtown,” said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City of Amarillo. “It brings so many families downtown to see all the things we have going, all the new restaurants and everything, and it also kicks off the Christmas spirit. I promise you'll see something new downtown that wasn't here last year."
Duke says the parade is way to bring out people of all ages from all over the area, even getting all kinds of organizations and businesses in on the floats.
“We have all generations, all neighborhoods, and that's why we say Center City is everybody's neighborhood because we have everything from the small floats like Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts to big corporations so it's really a parade for everyone and we love our parade because it shows off our lights on Polk Street,” said Duke.
As for what to expect next year, that's still down the road.
"We just learn something every year and I can't wait until we decide on the theme because that's what really makes the creativity come out,” said Duke.
This year’s “Winter Wonderland” themed parade also gave away prizes, including RSM Builders Supply winning Best of Show and a $350 cash prize.
Other winners included local businesses Underwood Law Firm, Display Concepts, Atmos Energy and Sharps Motorsports, along with local non-profits Klassy Klowns, Pack 100 Cub Scouts, Crown of Texas Arabian Horse Club and Blacksheep Offroad.
The parade was following by a holiday tree lighting at the Amarillo Civic Center, complete with free hot cocoa, photos with Santa, live music and an Electric Ice Skate after party from the Amarillo Bulls and Civic Center.
If you didn’t get a chance to catch Amarillo’s parade, you can head to Christmas in Canyon Saturday.
The Parade of Lights begins at 6:30 p.m. on 4th Avenue.
