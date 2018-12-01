First Alert weather watch for Sunday and Monday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - We have a winter storm system approaching the area, so we are watching for the possibility of some accumulating snows across the area.
The best chance for snow will be across the western parts of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, into east parts of New Mexico with one to three inches possible.
Aside from some snow, the temperatures will drop in to the 30′s and 40′s through Tuesday before we begin to see any kind of warm up.
