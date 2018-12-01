AFD crews respond to a Friday afternoon fire

AFD crews respond to a Friday afternoon fire
Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to a possible structure fire on Friday afternoon. (WBTV Graphic)
By Britt Snipes | November 30, 2018 at 6:51 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 6:51 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to a possible structure fire on Friday afternoon.

At 4:49 p.m., crews arrived to 10th and Hill Street after a report of a possible structure fire.

After additional crews arrived, firefighters managed to bring the fire under control by 5:17 p.m.

Officials say there were no injuries and no one was home during the fire.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.