AFD crews respond to a Friday afternoon fire

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to a possible structure fire on Friday afternoon.
At 4:49 p.m., crews arrived to 10th and Hill Street after a report of a possible structure fire.
After additional crews arrived, firefighters managed to bring the fire under control by 5:17 p.m.
Officials say there were no injuries and no one was home during the fire.
Damage is estimated at $20,000.
Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
